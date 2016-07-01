Where to Get The Best Boozy Spa Treatments

Cocktails and spa treatments are some the best parts of any getaway, so why not combine them. Spas around the world offer an array of booze-inspired treatments, from vinotherapy to beer massages to bourbon pedicures. Some even allow you to enjoy your adult beverage while getting your boozy spa treatment. Here are the best alcohol-infused spa treatments out there.
Margarita Scrub and Massage at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles
Margarita Scrub and Massage at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles
