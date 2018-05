1 oz. Appleton V/X Rum

1 oz. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

1.5 oz. Blueberry Banana Shrub

Citrus Velvet Falernum Popsicle

.5 oz. Velvet Falernum

1 oz. vanilla syrup

.75 oz. orange juice

.75 oz. lemon juice

Prepare popsicle ahead of time by mixing all four popsicle ingredients and pouring into one 3 oz. popsicle mold to freeze and form. To make cocktail, combine the top three ingredients with ice, shake and then strain into a rocks glass. Top off with one of the popsicles.

From The Copper Grouse, Manchester, VT – Seth Kligerman