Get your beach on at the small, hip storefront Lost Weekend. The summer set knows to load up on surf gear and thumb through their favorite books while waiting to drink Parlor Coffee from Brooklyn. Don’t miss the well-curated surf art lining the walls. Besides the obvious boards, there are also t-shirts by New York-based Saltbox and bath and body products from Malin+Goetz. 45 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002; lostweekendnyc.com