Zika-Free Destinations for Your Babymoon

As if being pregnant isn’t stressful enough, the Zika virus has probably sent you into a tailspin over the decision to take a pre-kiddo babymoon. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping pregnant women well informed about where they shouldn’t go, we're here to tell you about the places you should go.

Whether you crave mountain or desert, beach or pool, these destinations—all currently Zika-free—will help you perfect that pregnancy glow.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands

Cayman Brac, Cayman Islands

Where to Stay: Le Soleil d’Or

This tiny Cayman Island is the ultimate getaway for the beach bum willing to head off the beaten path. Le Soleil d’Or is a farm-to-table wellness resort that sits on a 20-acre organic farm. Book the secluded beach studio that comes with private beach club access and a chef’s kitchen stocked with food made on site (and restocked daily, hungry mamas).

Anguilla, British West Indies

Anguilla, British West Indies

Where to Stay: Malliouhana, an Auberge Resort

The Hollywood set flocks to this West Indies resort for its deco decor and luxurious spa. Indulge with the “With Child,” treatment which begins with a relaxing tropical fruit dual massage and mini facial followed by a rejuvenating sea salt exfoliation and purifying rain shower.

Harbour Island, Bahamas

Harbour Island, Bahamas

Where to Stay: The Dunmore

The Dunmore is without question the Beyoncé of all Bahamian resorts. And we mean it when we say that every picture looks like a postcard. Fitness fanatics can book private Pilates and yoga instruction before retreating to their calming white cottage, straight out of an issue of Coastal Living. Helpful hint: This place books out many months in advance, so make plans sooner rather than later.

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Where to Stay: Wequassett Resort and Golf Club 

A summer vacation to the Cape is about as all-American as it gets--and who says it has to be limited to bump-free fun? The Wequassett Resort and Golf Club is perfect for couples who want to work on their putting. Or skip the golf and head to Outer Beach--an exclusive stretch of sand accessible only from the hotel by boat--and stay up late for live jazz, s’mores and spectacular stargazing.

Palm Desert, California

Palm Desert, California

Where to stay: JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa 

Had to skip Coachella due to your currently “with child” situation? Cure your FOMO at this 450-acre Palm Desert destination. We’ve got our eye on the $179/night Midweek Mindfulness Package, which includes a de-stress app, adult coloring books and pencils and passes to the luxurious day spa.

Aspen, Colorado

Aspen, Colorado

Where to Stay: St. Regis Aspen Resort

If you’ve never experienced the healing powers of fresh Colorado air, we strongly encourage you to do so ASAP. Head to the iconic St. Regis Aspen Resort, where you can teeter your pregnant self atop a complimentary bike, then slow things down with a prenatal massage. (Unlike most spas that cut a hole in spa tables for expecting ladies, this facility utilizes an inflatable tabletop with a hole depression for your growing bump.)

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina

Where to stay: Zero George

Let’s talk Southern cuisine. If the sound of shrimp and grits makes you weak in the knees, a trip to this fancy foodie destination is in the cards. Zero George offers the quintessential spot to rest your swollen feet after a day of shopping on King Street and brunching at Husk or Hominy Grill. (You're eating for two, after all.)

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida

Where to stay: The Confidante

This sizzling southern Florida relaxation destination is packed with chic hotels ready to feed, relax and massage you. Plus, it’s as close to Mexico as you’re getting while still staying in the Zika-free zone. Head to the Confidante for the posh pool and glitzy rooftop spa.

Lake Louise, Canada

Lake Louise, Canada

Where to stay: Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise

If you’re tried of making choices (epidural…no epidural?), a Lake Louise getaway is pretty damn perfect, since there’s basically only one option for lake-front lodging. The Fairmont Chateau offers stunning views that may even tempt you to hire a Calgary photographer to snap some maternity shots. You can also borrow the property’s pooch for walks if your four-legged first-born was forced to sit the babymoon out. It’s the little things, people.

