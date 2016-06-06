Zika-Free Destinations for Your Babymoon

As if being pregnant isn’t stressful enough, the Zika virus has probably sent you into a tailspin over the decision to take a pre-kiddo babymoon. And while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is keeping pregnant women well informed about where they shouldn’t go, we're here to tell you about the places you should go.

Whether you crave mountain or desert, beach or pool, these destinations—all currently Zika-free—will help you perfect that pregnancy glow.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.