The Best U.S. Airbnb Rentals for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Wake up and smell the pine. If you’re planning your next escape from city or suburban life, look no further than America’s own backyard. These unique Airbnb listings provide nature-seekers a respite from the first world problems of everyday life. Or they'll just reaffirm your fear of insects and other critters. Either way, click through for a variety of options – there's something for everyone. 

 

Dream Airstream (Malibu, CA)

It’s all about the ocean views with this repurposed airstream perched upon a Malibu cliffside. Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss also give it two perfectly manicured thumbs up. Book here

Mushroom Dome Cabin (Aptos, CA)

You don’t need to be a Smurf to enjoy a fungi-shaped dwelling. In fact, you may be able to snack on some sarsaparilla leaves while you're here. Book here

Dog Park Inn B&B (Cottonwood, ID)

We bow-wow down to the architects of this Beagle-shaped B&B. Needless to say, the Idaho hot spot is the perfect getaway for you and a four-legged friend. Book here

1920s Sheep Wagon (Shirley Basin, WY)

You can’t ride in my little red wagon, but you can sleep in this one. For those who really want to distance themselves from civilization, look no further. Book here

Island Cabin in Key Deer Refuge (Big Pine Key, FL)

If you’ve ever wanted to be BFFs with Bambi, take a trip to Florida’s deer-filled oasis. Hunters are not allowed, but that should go without saying. Book here

Gypsy Wagon (Seattle, WA)

Feeling green in the Emerald City can be achieved in small spaces like this unique storybook wagon with stained glass windows. Book here

Treehouse at Kilauea Volcano (Volcano, HI)

If the idea of sleeping near one of the world’s most active volcanos doesn’t bother you, then consider this beautiful island getaway. Book here

House of the Smiling Sun (Sedona, AZ)

You’re going to have to cough up some serious cash for this desert mansion, but the breathtaking view of Sedona’s natural treasures is priceless. Book here

Summit Prairie (Tiller, OR)

You’ll be standing tall and pretty over 160 acres of private property in this watch tower looking overthe Umpqua National Forest. Book here

Intown Treehouse (Atlanta, GA)

Southern comfort takes on a whole new meaning in this secluded space. Though you may hear the occasional sounds of city life, the birds, frogs and wind should drown out anything too disturbing. Book here

Sioux Teepee (Woodstock, NY)

Forget your typical camping trip. This tricked out tent in the Catskills will let you rough it in style. Book here

