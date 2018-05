Housed in the former Gowings department store and State Theatre, this downtown property has a bold, glamorous look, with equally chic spots to fuel up and wind down. In the morning, pop by Parlour Lane Roasters for a flat white and bacon and egg roll. Come evening, swing by Gowings Bar & Grill for local specialties like a ceviche made with slipper lobsters (more closely related to spiny lobsters than the crustaceans you might be familiar with) and ribeye minute steaks.

QT Sydney