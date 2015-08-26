The Best Of Stacked: Burgers

For too long, East and West Coasters have had the best access to fast food excellence. Yes, I know Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger are dabbling with locations in places like Texas, Chicago and Dubai, but these are New York and California institutions that remain out of the reach of many.

But distance shouldn't force us to wait for them to come to us. Here’s my recipe for the best of both worlds. Beef cooked In-N-Out style, Shake Shack-style sauce—a match made in burger heaven. The wait is over, friends.

Get the recipe here.