The Best Of Stacked: Burgers

Food & Wine

In Stacked, FWx contributor Dennis Prescott concocts recipes to back up his motto: If we are fortunate enough to eat three meals a day, why not make them as delicious as possible? What Dennis has done to a burger is what dreams are made of.  Here are the best of Stacked burgers. Prepare to be hungry.

1 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Double Cheeseburger with Fried Shoestring Onions

Everyone needs a burger recipe in their repertoire they can pull off quickly, looks impressive and tastes delicious. I can guarantee on reasonably good authority that if you make this one for your friends, your house will quickly become their new favorite burger joint.

Get the recipe here.

2 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

The Shake & Out Burger

For too long, East and West Coasters have had the best access to fast food excellence. Yes, I know Shake Shack and In-N-Out Burger are dabbling with locations in places like Texas, Chicago and Dubai, but these are New York and California institutions that remain out of the reach of many.

But distance shouldn't force us to wait for them to come to us. Here’s my recipe for the best of both worlds. Beef cooked In-N-Out style, Shake Shack-style sauce—a match made in burger heaven. The wait is over, friends.

Get the recipe here.

3 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

The Juicy Lucy Breakfast Burger

The burger can be many things: delicious, classic, timeless, perfect comfort food. Sometimes, though, a burger can be life altering. Enter, The Juicy Lucy. A mouthwatering burger patty stuffed with a molten cheese surprise. 

Perfect for brunch, breakfast for dinner, or whenever you want a burger to change your life. 

Get the recipe here

4 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Aussie Burgers with the Lot

Australia, you sure know how to make a burger. So big, bold and delicious and topped with…beets and pineapple? That’s right, red beets and fruit. And it works. Here's my fully loaded version of their classic, or as they call them, Burgers with the Lot.

Get the recipe here.

5 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Caprese Burger with Fried Tomatoes

Try a juicy burger topped with deep-fried tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and a basil balsamic mayo. And you can feel good about eating this burger. You're almost eating a salad…sort of.

Get the recipe here.

6 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

The Double Cheese Poutine Burger

Here it is. The One. My burger love letter to the Great White North. Canadian pride in cheeseburger form. Cheesy, saucy, deliciousness. The perfect indulgence.

Get the recipe here.

7 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Smoked Meat Reuben Burger

This is a coming together of two of my favorite dishes, from two of my favorite cities. Montreal-style smoked meat with a New York-style Reuben's dressing & sauerkraut. 

Get the recipe here.

8 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Thai Peanut Burger

This burger combines seasoned beef with a Thai peanut sauce with a refreshing slaw.

Get the recipe here.

9 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

The DIY Big Mac

There are times in your life when you sit down at a restaurant that requires reservations three weeks in advance to enjoy three courses of artistically crafted food that leaves you almost at a loss for words.

There are other times when you want a big burger.

If you’re like me, you’re drawn in by the powerful tractor beam of the golden arches, but you also want to know what your food is actually made of. Here, the best of both worlds: a homemade Big Mac.

Get the recipe here.

10 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Surf & Turf Meets Lobster Roll

Living in Atlantic Canada, we have access to amazing local seafood. A personal favorite of mine has always been surf and turf. This is my “Stacked” take on that iconic dish.

Get the recipe here.

11 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Black Bean Green Goddess Burgers

To meat lovers, the very idea of a veggie burger can seem slightly…sacrilegious. Packed with flavor, fantastic texture and healthy goodness for days, I guarantee you won't miss the meat and will wish you made enough for seconds. 

Get the recipe here.

12 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Blue Cheese Burgers with Candied Maple Bacon and Homemade Garlic-Basil Mayo

Topped with candied maple bacon and homemade garlic-basil mayo, overflowing with that blue goodness: Blue cheese lovers of the world, this is your burger.

Get the recipe here.

13 of 13 © Dennis Prescott

Hot Brown Burgers

Nothing takes the edge off one too many mint juleps like a Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich. The rich combination of turkey, bacon and Mornay sauce has been a Bluegrass State staple for almost a century; but just because something is a classic doesn’t mean it can’t be improved upon. Here’s my take on the Hot Brown in burger form. Topped with bourbon brown sugar bacon, smoked turkey and Mornay, this burger is the perfect friend maker. 

Get the recipe here.

