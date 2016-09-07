Pumpkin Beers for People Who Hate Pumpkin Beers

While many people look forward to the annual seasonal slew of pumpkin beers that start to hit the market around this time of year, a vocal and dedicated crowd of pumpkin brew haters is also out there. They fear the fridge at any party, worried nothing but a bunch of oddly-flavored fall brews lurks inside.

A dislike of pumpkin beers is understandable: The flavors vary wildly, and creating the proper balance of gourd and spice isn’t particularly easy, resulting in plenty of muddled or heavy or just plain boring pumpkin offerings. If you’ve simply had enough of all the standard varieties of “pumpkin ale” that are out there, here are six slightly different takes on pumpkin beers that might pique your palate in one way or another.