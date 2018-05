When: October – December

Since the temperature of the ocean is always warm in Tulum, it doesn’t matter what time of the year you go, unless you want to avoid the loads of tourists trying to get their selfies with the Mayan ruins. If you enjoy a selfie-free environment, head down to Tulum between October and December. Not only are the crowds much lighter, the temperatures are lower since it is post-hurricane season. Instead of sweating through three T-shirts while visiting Chichen Itza, you only have to un-stick yourself from one. October is also the end of sea turtle nesting season, so you can swim with the gentle giants of the sea without having to bump flippers with the ogling hoards.