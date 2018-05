Hey, the end of March may technically be spring, but we’re still freezing in most of the country. Escape the cold by jetting off to Turks and Caicos, known for gorgeous coral reefs and azure water. A direct flight from NYC takes about four hours, and throughout the month you can also easily find round-trip tickets for less than $400. Now if you need us, we’ll be bathing suit shopping.

Where to stay: Grace Bay Club