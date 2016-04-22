Best Places to Travel in July

There are plenty of things to do in Newport in the winter, but the tony city really shines brightest during the summer. After all, the million-dollar mansions that Newport is known for were built to be warm-weather retreats, for those perfect days spent on yachts and lawns. But even if you don’t have a mansion home to stay in, there are many ways to soak in the culture—at a fraction of the price. The Cliff Walk, where you can peek into well-manicured backyards, remains free, while some of the mansions charge a small admissions fee. And the who’s who of Newport will be out in spades at two big festivals this month: the Newport Folk Festival and the Newport Jazz Festival. To truly arrive in style, book a room at Castle Hill Inn, which is offering transportation to the events via Hinckley Yacht.