Best Places to Travel in July

If you’re one of the lucky few with a nice, long summer break, take advantage of the time off with a more far-flung trip, perhaps to Tokyo or Melbourne. Locals from both cities usually flee for places with more pleasant weather. But if you can handle humidity and rain, July is the best month to take advantage of sparse crowds and great deals.
This piece oroginally appeared on Travel + Leisure.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement