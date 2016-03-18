Best Places to Drink Outdoors in Santa Fe

Santa Fe is a desert town, but it’s a high desert town. That means that sometimes it gets too chilly at night to sip your drinks outside. But as the weather warms up the city provides lots of stellar outdoor space for those looking to rest and cool down with a margarita, a specialty cocktail, a local sparkling wine or the many options for craft brews. From peaceful, green patios to coveted seats with breathtaking views, you can’t miss these outdoor venues.