Best Places to Drink Outdoors in Santa Fe

Santa Fe is a desert town, but it’s a high desert town. That means that sometimes it gets too chilly at night to sip your drinks outside. But as the weather warms up the city provides lots of stellar outdoor space for those looking to rest and cool down with a margarita, a specialty cocktail, a local sparkling wine or the many options for craft brews.  From peaceful, green patios to coveted seats with breathtaking views, you can’t miss these outdoor venues.

Gabriel’s

Just outside of Santa Fe, there’s nothing better than tableside made guacamole coupled with a freshly squeezed cold margarita of lime and made with your tequila of choice. The best part? The majestic views of high-desert mountains of course. 

La Casa Sena

Nab a seat at La Casa Sena’s lovely enclosed secret courtyard with a babbling fountain and trees. Sip a specialty libation like the contratto cocktail made with sparking wine, Contratto Aperitif and an orange twist.

315 Restaurant

Under large umbrellas, seek refuge on the charming, casual and inviting garden patio at 315 Restaurant with a selection of over 20 champagnes and 50 half bottles coupled with light snacks like oysters, cheese plates and crispy calamari.

The Bar At The Four Seasons

Come sundown, a front row seat at the Four Seasons Bar affords majestic views of mountains and valleys. Enjoy a mix of local beers and a delicious bar menu of margarita flatbread and a poblano chile crab cake with tempura avocado, red chile oil and margarita aioli. 

Bell Tower Bar

From the fifth floor of La Fonda’s iconic Bell Tower, a pleasant evening starts with a signature salt rimmed margarita aptly called the Bell Ringer and perfect for sipping as you look out onto stunning sunset views and distant mountains. 

Coyote Café

The always-bustling rooftop cantina of Coyote Cafe boasts and excellent Lava Lamp, which is not an embarrassing light fixture, but a unique and potent mixture of a frozen margarita and beer.  Mandatory snacking includes freshly cut tortilla chips, guacamole and fire-roasted salsa, which pair well with the Prickly Pear margarita. 

The Compound

Just off the famed Canyon Road, the venerable Compound is a place to sit and rest with a bottle of wine and a friend under the fruit trees. Don’t forget the benefits of looking up, Santa Fe’s famed blue skies are all yours on their tranquil, stucco-enclosed patio.

