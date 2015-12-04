11 Best Latkes for Hanukkah

At Toronto restaurant Caplansky’s, Zane Caplansky forgoes French fries in favor of latkes for his take on poutine, featuring six crispy potato pancakes sprinkled with cheese curds and covered with a smoked-meat gravy. Made in house from PEI potatoes, onions, matzo meal and schmaltz (chicken fat), they have been a staple of the menu from day one. But Latke Poutine happened almost by accident after the restaurant ran out of french fries and had to find an alternative. When a customer requested poutine, Caplansky "chopped up some latkes, threw on fresh cheddar cheese curds and slathered on my signature smoked meat gravy." Today it is a regular item on the menu.