11 Best Latkes for Hanukkah

Latkes have been a Hanukkah mainstay for generations, but their audience and their ingredient list has grown recently. Once the fare of New York’s old-school kosher spots, we now see variations of this classic popping up on menus of all cuisines, in the most unexpected of ways. Whether you enjoy these fluffy rounds of fried potatoes savory or sweet (or not even involving potatoes), you’re sure to find the spin that works for you.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy of Mile End Delicatessen
Mile End Deli's Zucchini Latkes with Deviled Egg, Mint and Caviar
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement