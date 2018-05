What used to be a faded and dated hotel in the neighborhood of Cuauhtémoc is now capturing the attention of design enthusiasts everywhere. Architect Javier Sánchez’s vision was to create a space that was industrial yet playful, so you’ll find lots of concrete, local wood, and original pieces by up-and-coming artists in every room. When the sun is out, enjoy the market-driven Mexican cooking of chefs Joaquin Cardoso and Sofía Cortina in the courtyard, or by the pool.