10 Best Happy Hours In New York

Every day starting at 3:00pm, the restaurant opens a magnum (3 liter bottle) of exquisite wine, which becomes available by the glass for $20. This offer gives guests the opportunity to try luxurious bottles that are typically available only for a hefty price, making this happy hour one of the most unique and exclusive in the city. In addition to this wine program, house wines and house draft beers are available for $6, as well as Italian cocktails for $9. Pair any of the above with some of Obicà’s fresh mozzarella or salumi, and you have yourself the perfect appertivo. It’s like being in Italy without the hassle of travel. obica.com