10 Best Happy Hours In New York

Everyone defines their ideal happy hour a little differently. Whether you are looking for a bang for your buck, a quiet spot to have a quality cocktail after work or really great food at half price, New York City has you covered. We’ve rounded up 10 really great happy hours across the spectrum that all do something a little bit extra special to bring their own happy hour to the next level.

Hecho en Dumbo

This contemporary Mexico City-inspired restaurant in the East Village hosts a happy hour daily from 5pm to 7pm featuring $5 Micheladas and specialty cocktails like the Pantera Rosa ($7) with house-infused chile serrano tequila, freshly-squeezed grapefruit juice, and St. Germain elderflower liqueur. There are also food specials including tostada de atun, a yellow corn tostada of fresh tuna sashimi painted in a spicy aioli and garnished with crisp fried leeks ($3) and cachoreada, fluke and crab ceviche atop a crisp corn tostada with a spicy Clamato sauce ($5). hechoendumbo.com

Rossopomodoro

This vibrant Neapolitan restaurant is dedicated to embracing aperitivo hour, Italy’s version of happy hour. Every day from 5-7 pm, Rosso offers this quintessential ritual. For $15, guests are invited to enjoy an Aperitivo (red, white, rosé, prosecco, beer, or Aperol spritz) along with a Cicchetti Board of five rotating snacks or a margherita pizza — the perfect way to unwind before dinner. rossopizza.com

SUSHISAMBA

Popular Brazilian and Asian fusion spot SUSHISAMBA holds SAMBAHOUR Sunday - Friday 4 - 7pm and 11pm – close, featuring a $5 Caipirinha - the national drink of Brazil, made with Leblon cachaça and churned with lime and sugar. While you sip on your cocktail bite into the mini yellowtail taquitos with spicy aji panca sauce, avocado and roasted corn miso, and fresh lime. There’s also a long roster of specially priced sushi ($6) and cocktails ($7). sushisamba.com

Beautique

Just steps from the iconic Plaza Hotel, Beautique — known as New York’s playpen for millionaires where the city’s rich and famous flock — recently launched a happy hour that runs Monday through Friday from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. The menu features the spot’s favorite small dishes, at incredibly affordable prices ranging from $7 to $12.  Try the fried potato gnocchi with ricotta salata and lemon zest or 6 fresh sucked oysters, deviled eggs, or truffle mac & cheese. To drink, try one of their $10 specialty cocktails including The Maison Martini with vodka, St. Germain, lemongrass, fresh pineapple and mint. beautiquedining.com

American Cut

This Tribeca steakhouse offers a happy hour menu in the restaurant’s art deco-style bar and lounge. Available weekdays from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, enjoy $5 prosecco and wines, $3 Miller High Life, and the signature Plank Smoked Old Fashioned at half price ($10). Soak up the cocktails with dishes like dry-aged Wagyu sliders, shrimp with grits and chili lobster rolls with crispy scallions, among others. americancutsteakhouse.com

Pier A Harbor House

Enjoy sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, Statue of Liberty and Hudson River in the Long Hall, the pier’s first floor beer hall that features an oyster bar with shareable menus and curated craft beer and cocktails. Indulge in Pier A’s “1886 Special,” in honor of the year the pier first opened its doors, which includes 8 oysters and a pint of Guinness or the Brooklyn Brewery Long Hall Lager all for $18.86. The special is available every day from 4:00pm to 6:00pm. Yes, even on Saturdays. For the night owls, catch $1 oysters available every day from midnight to close. piera.com

The Meatball Shop

At cult-meatball destination The Meatball Shop, enjoy an interactive, mix-and-match menu of meatballs, sauces, seasonal sides, and unique specialty cocktails. This season, the spot launched happy hour at the Williamsburg location, which features the brand new mac & cheese balls, as well as 1/2-priced pitchers of sangria ($20), 1/2-priced quarts of Fool-Aid, with brandy, rum and citrus fruit ($14).  Or try their "pick any two" special with a choice of slider, PBR pint, or any well shot for $6. themeatballshop.com

Streetbird

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson's Streetbird is a tribute to the hip-hop and graffiti culture of the late ‘70s to early ‘90s. The menu is inspired by the rich culture in Harlem and Samuelsson's own Ethiopian and Swedish background. Their happy hour runs Mon-Fri 3pm to 7pm and all day Sundays and Mondays at the bar. Well drinks are $7, draught beer is $5, half-price pitchers, house red and white wine is $6 a glass,  $1 wings, and half-price  punch bowls including the 'Tequila Me Softly' with tequila, grapefruit juice, simple and fresh lime. streetbirdnyc.com

Haru

Available for $8-and-under, Haru’s new happy hour appetizers infuse upscale Japanese flavors into a social bar experience and include dishes like Kushiage, skewers of flash fried shrimp and avocado with yuzu ponzu sauce ($6 and slow-cooked spare ribs, marinated in lemongrass and chilies. Drink options include selection of Japanese beer ($4-$5), hot & cold sake ($5-$6), wine ($8) and specialty cocktails including their signature Saketini and Elderflower-Cucumber Crush ($8-$9). harusushi.com

Obicà Mozzarella Bar, Pizze, e Cucina

Every day starting at 3:00pm, the restaurant opens a magnum (3 liter bottle) of exquisite wine, which becomes available by the glass for $20. This offer gives guests the opportunity to try luxurious bottles that are typically available only for a hefty price, making this happy hour one of the most unique and exclusive in the city. In addition to this wine program, house wines and house draft beers are available for $6, as well as Italian cocktails for $9.  Pair any of the above with some of Obicà’s fresh mozzarella or salumi, and you have yourself the perfect appertivo. It’s like being in Italy without the hassle of travel. obica.com

