Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

If a hug from your grandmother could be turned into a sandwich, it'd be grilled cheese. From the toasty, crunchy bread outside to the gooey, cheesy goodness inside, it's the stuff summer breaks and rainy days in our childhoods are made of. But as we grow older, it's important to expand our palates and try new foods. Of course, nobody said those new foods couldn't be stuffed between two slices of bread with a slab of cheese and thrown on the griddle. Here are some of our favorite traditional and less-convential takes on the grilled cheese we've come across in our Sandwich Stalker series and beyond.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement