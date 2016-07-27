Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Where: Ambrose Beer and Lobster New York, NY

What: Simply put, it mashes two of history's great sandwiches into one. At Ambrose Beer and Lobster, New York City’s laid-back seafood spot at South Street Seaport, chef Jason Mayer has mastered the combination and ensures a perfect, crisp crust on his sourdough bread by brushing the outside with mayo instead of butter. The bread is a rustic sourdough, hearty enough to stand up to the hefty filling but sliced thinly enough that it is easy to crunch through. Of course the star here, undoubtedly, is the quarter pound of fresh lobster, but a heavy helping of gooey Havarti cheese mixes beautifully.

Feeling adventurous? Whip up your own homemade version with this recipe from chef Mayer himself.