The seemingly never-ending hike over to the dining hall is one that is filled with much agony, and you wonder if anything, even food, can fix your mood. Eating or drinking calcium is the best way to reduce irritability, so whether it’s having a glass of milk or adding a side of orange slices, things will start to look up after having a little calcium.

Here’s why calcium is the move. As you may or may not know (depending on how well you listened in bio), calcium is a chemical element that is critical to both our mental and physical health. Mild or severe deficiency of this chemical can lead to depression, nerve sensitivity, insomnia, and lots of other bad things.

By eating or drinking calcium, you are allowing this critical chemical to release neurotransmitters that will be transported directly to your brain. This chemical transmission can bring about a positive response in your brain that will result in your happier mood.