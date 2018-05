Where: Various Cities

When: March - April

Say goodbye to that afternoon coffee pick-me-up, head to a midday dance party to help you wake up. Flavorpill and Perrier are hosting a series of midday dance parties in cities throughout the US, where guests will be treated to performances from Djs, including Questlove, cocktails from Perrier and Deep Eddy Vodka, as well as a bagged lunch. Each party is free, open to the public and runs of an hour. That should make the work day fly by. flavorpill.com