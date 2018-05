If you’re in the mood for a lively night out, look no further than this hot spot in Rushcutters Bay. The menu is simply divided into snacks and pastas, and everything is meant to be shared. The baloney (not a typo) sandwiches and salt & vinegar onion rings make for terrific starters, but it’s the imaginative pastas (like the luscious hand-cut macaroni topped with pigs head and egg yolk) that rule the roost.