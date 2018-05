Strut into this fabled downtown steakhouse for some serious beef, seafood and chicken. St. Elmo’s (named after the patron saint of sailors) is a place to be seen. If you want proof, among the brick walls are snaps of celebs that have graced the 114-year institution. The signature shrimp cocktail jolts your sinuses with a hearty punch of horseradish (that pairs nicely with a martini).

St. Elmo Steak House