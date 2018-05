With now two locations around town, the first, which opened in Roma in 2011, kicked off the cocktail movement in Mexico City. Here you’ll find some serious talent behind the bar, shaking and stirring thirty or so unique cocktails. If you can, swing by on a night when the charismatic Mafer Tejada is working. (She was the first woman to win the title of Mexico’s World Class Bartender of the Year in 2015.)