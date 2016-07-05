The 13 Best Folding Chairs to Bring on Your Next Camping Trip

There are many gifts to be found in the Great Outdoors—once-in-a-lifetime vistas, solace, inspiration, endless adventure—but a comfortable place to sit is generally not one of them. In times of need, a log or stump will suffice, but nothing can cradle you above the pine needle–laden ground quite like a good camping chair.

Once you’ve found the perfect folding chair for you, it will become your closest confidant in comfort. You’ll be tempted to bring your fireside friend to barbecues, music festivals, sporting events, and even your back porch on a particularly perfect summer evening.

At the baseline, these 13 folding chairs are easy-to-use, sturdy, varying degrees of portable, and above all, actually nice to sit in. But what makes them the best? Some other not-so-standard features like reclining, rocking, cooling your beverages, and heating to 145 degrees Fahrenheit in less than 20 seconds.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.