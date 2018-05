From the folks who run the wildly popular Patachou, this nonprofit café along the 18 mile-long Monon Trial features gorgeous plated menu items including a pesto frittata, steak and egg tartine and a cinnamon roll with lavender yogurt frosting and strawberry jam. For lunch, the curried chicken salad sandwich is a delight with local draft beers like Indy’s own Bier Happy Pils. We recommend keeping your iPhone handy, both the colorful array of food and the narrow digs are unforgettable.

Public Greens