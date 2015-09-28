The Best Bourbon Made on the West Coast

A new gold rush is taking place in California, more than a century and a half after the famous 1849 bonanza. But this time it’s liquid gold—drinkable and delicious.

As all bourbon lovers know, the strictly American whiskey can be made anywhere in the U.S. Though the vast majority of it comes from the South—Kentucky, primarily—bourbon from the Northeast and Midwest are often adored.

The West Coast, on the other hand, is not as traditionally celebrated for its bourbon-making, even though distillers in Washington, Oregon and California produce whiskey that could rival that of the other 47 states.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.