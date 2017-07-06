The Best Beauty Tricks You Aren't Doing — But Should Be

Whether your beauty routine is low-maintenance or super involved, we're going to take a shot in the dark and say you basically have it down to a science. You know the little tricks that help get the job done quickly (and well). It's so down-pat, you could probably do it in your sleep.



That's all well and good, but there's always room for improvement, no? If there's anyone who can clue us in on the best tips and tricks out there, it's the people who perfect hair and makeup for a living — the pros.



Ahead, we chatted with four top-tier experts in the beauty industry about little tricks they have up their sleeves that add that little extra oomph to your routine. These shortcuts will help you look your best with less effort and in less time. Who doesn't love a good beauty hack?

This piece originally appeared on Refinery29.com.