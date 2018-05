For the grill keeper who has some extra cash lying around, the M1 will probably be the last charcoal grill you ever have to buy. The massive steel basket can be raised and lowered during cooking with a crank, so you can keep your heat right where you want it and according to M Grills, it’s big enough to accommodate three entire briskets and a baffle makes sure heat gets distributed evenly throughout ensuring none of those briskets get stuck on a cold spot. $1995