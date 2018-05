On Massachusetts Avenue, this dark, moody spot from chef Layton Robers doles out sticky chicken wings on seaweed salads and mussels in a broth of chorizo and fingerlings. Start with one of the cheese or charcuterie boards and make your friends happy with a few rounds of the hand-cut fries in assorted toppings like truffle or manchego and bacon. The cheekily titled cocktail names are aces, give the ’67 Vette (vodka and spicy pickled brine) a whirl or the refreshing, boozy Snake Pit 1984 with tequila, Aperol, lemon and agave.

Union 50