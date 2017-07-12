The Best and Brightest Ideas for The Most Beautiful Spring Party

Food & Wine

Spring is all about the new, and we love celebrating it! So to mark the happy return of those happy, sunny-day gatherings, we’ve rounded up the freshest entertaining ideas to inspire your get-togethers. From florals to food and party décor, these unique ideas promise one truly memorable fête. Keep scrolling to see all 13 innovative entertaining tips.  

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Reimagine your party favors

Want to make your guests feel truly cared for? Send them home with something unexpected. We love the idea of homemade pickles finished with a sweet label and twine! Seasonal, handmade, and thoughtful.

Experiment with florals

Free your blooms from their stuffy bouquet-ed ways! Try placing branches and fresh buds in beautiful bowls, or letting stems drape lazily across the table. We love the quietly poetic, free-form look.

Try a powerful and striking monochrome palette

This still life from the ever-inspiring designlovefest team has us swooning. Take a page out of their book and try a saturated yet tonal palette with tons of texture.

Spike beverages with fruit and flowers

We’re not just talking about a few cucumber or lemon slices here! Go for it with the citrus and fruit; your juice pitchers will serve as centerpieces all by themselves!

Gift your guests something green

A small potted plant in a pretty planter is pure spring goodness. Plus, the place setting couldn’t be easier to pull together!

Eat your blooms

Explore menu items that evoke the beautiful sights of the season, such as this gorgeous rhubarb and rose cake from Canelle et Vanille.

Elevate the casual picnic

Who ever said a picnic had to consist of Tupperware, chips, and dip? Treat an al fresco gathering just as you would a fancy dinner party, with table linens, elevated serveware and delicious food.

Reimagine the sweets

Give cupcakes and cookies and rest and instead try artisanal donuts, with fun toppings like pistachios or raw cacao. Display them on white marble for optimal swoon-worthiness.

Rethink the place setting

Small marble or wooden cutting boards are a chic, modern alternative to a traditional place setting, and are perfectly sufficient for a menu of small bites.

Streamline your décor

Yes, you can be a minimalist and still create a festive entertaining mood! White balloons and verdant plants make for a spring-centric atmosphere.

Let freshness guide you

Use whatever’s in season at your farmer’s market as your party’s theme. Edible prettiness is never a bad idea.

Try a handwritten menu

If you’ve taken the time to create a lineup of stellar dishes, why not give yourself some credit? Simple Kraft paper should do the trick—extra points for rose gold lettering!

Delight with the details

Keeping it simple? Surprise your guests with sweet, unexpected details like these fruit-filled ice cubes from designlovefest. They’ll add to the flavor of the beverages you serve, plus they provide a pop of color for your table.

