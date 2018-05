This wine country bike tour begins and ends in the picturesque town of Healdsburg. The four-day adventure takes you past the Zinfandel-producing vineyards of Dry Creek Valley, through the Russian River Valley and up along Chalk Hill’s scenic byways. The upscale Hotel Healdsburg will be your home base, from which you’ll embark on daily rides, winery stops and meals at farm-to-table restaurants. (From $2,299 per person)

