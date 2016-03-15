Behind the Scenes with the Brewers of Denver’s Collaboration Fest

On March 19, Denver will host the third annual Collaboration Fest beer festival. Featuring around 75 collaborations by brewers from around the world at Sports Authority Field at Mile High (the home of the Broncos), it’s one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

What makes the event especially unique is that each of these beers is intended to be a one-time only creation, specifically brewed for and drank at the festival. So for those who won't be Colorado this weekend to try these works of brewing synergy, we've got a behind-the-scenes look at a dozen of the teams set to be featured and some insight into the process behind their beers.