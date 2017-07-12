Bartender Creates ‘Breakfast Club’ Cocktails to Celebrate Film’s 30th Anniversary

Either you remember The Breakfast Club and should prepare to feel old, or you don’t remember The Breakfast Club, in which case it’ll probably be pretty tough to convince you that the Kansas City Royals once won a World Series and that Michael Jackson, Kenny Rogers and Dan Aykroyd all sang together on the same No. 1 hit song.

Believe it or not, the seminal teenage coming-of-age comedy turned 30 years old this year. Originally released on Feb. 15, 1985, the cult classic that heralded the arrival of The Brat Pack is returning to theaters next weekend in digitally remastered form.

To help celebrate this re-release, Aaron Melendrez, a bartender at the Los Angeles Italian restaurant Pistola, has created five cocktails, each one a loving tribute to the film’s five main characters: the Brain, the Athlete, the Basket Case, the Princess and the Criminal.

These '80s-inspired cocktails will hit the menu starting March 21, with a different character being offered up each day. On March 26, all the drinks will be available during a screening of The Breakfast Club at the restaurant. As an added bonus, they promise you’ll be able to order up an off-the-menu cocktail: Dick, a tribute to everyone’s actual favorite character, the principal.