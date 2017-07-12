Bartender Creates ‘Breakfast Club’ Cocktails to Celebrate Film’s 30th Anniversary

Food & Wine

Either you remember The Breakfast Club and should prepare to feel old, or you don’t remember The Breakfast Club, in which case it’ll probably be pretty tough to convince you that the Kansas City Royals once won a World Series and that Michael Jackson, Kenny Rogers and Dan Aykroyd all sang together on the same No. 1 hit song.

Believe it or not, the seminal teenage coming-of-age comedy turned 30 years old this year. Originally released on Feb. 15, 1985, the cult classic that heralded the arrival of The Brat Pack is returning to theaters next weekend in digitally remastered form.

To help celebrate this re-release, Aaron Melendrez, a bartender at the Los Angeles Italian restaurant Pistola, has created five cocktails, each one a loving tribute to the film’s five main characters: the Brain, the Athlete, the Basket Case, the Princess and the Criminal.

These '80s-inspired cocktails will hit the menu starting March 21, with a different character being offered up each day. On March 26, all the drinks will be available during a screening of The Breakfast Club at the restaurant. As an added bonus, they promise you’ll be able to order up an off-the-menu cocktail: Dick, a tribute to everyone’s actual favorite character, the principal.

1 of 5 © Pablo Bucio

The Brain

Character: Brian, played by Anthony Michael Hall

What's in it: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Egg White, Fiji Apple Juice, Carrot Syrup, Lemon Juice, Angostura bitters in Atomizer, Garnish with mini PB&J sandwich.

Advertisement
2 of 5 © Pablo Bucio

The Princess

Character: Claire, played by Molly Ringwald

What's in it: Rose Petal infused Caviar double cross vodka, Pamplemouse, Fresh lemon juice, Sparkling rosé, Garnish with 23K edible gold leaf.

3 of 5 © Pablo Bucio

The Basket Case

Character: Allison, played by Ally Sheady

What's in it: Vodka, Apple Brandy, Coconut Chai Masala Tea, Cap’n Crunch cereal, Milk, topped with Coconut flakes.  

Advertisement
4 of 5 © Pablo Bucio

The Criminal

Character: John, played by Judd Nelson

What's in it: Bruichladdich Port Charlotte Single Malt, Carpano dry Vermouth, Gran Classico Amaro Montenegro.

Advertisement
5 of 5 © Pablo Bucio

The Athlete

Character: Andrew, played by Emilio Estevez

What's in it: Jägermeister spiced, Lemon, Roasted Cauliflower, Almond & Medjool Date Puree, Cane Syrup, Whole Egg.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up