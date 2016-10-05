Everything You Need for Your First Backpacking Trip

Nature lovers of every stripe can get their fix of foliage, mountain vistas, and wildlife spotting on a backpacking trip. Still, even people who love the great outdoors can find the prospect of setting up a camp with only the items on your back a little daunting.

The truth of the matter is, when you’re traveling into the wilderness with only your feet to carry you and every item strapped to your body, your packing list must be heavily edited—and the items on it super lightweight.

On your first trip, it's always tempting to bring more than you need the fear of forgetting something can sneak a few non-essentials into your pack. That's why, before attempting an overnight jaunt, it's a good idea to put everything you're planning to bring on a day hike. You'll know pretty quickly what items simply aren't worth the added weight.

So, besides a backpack, what exactly do beginner backpackers need for their first overnight trip? Read on for our complete list of adventuring essentials.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.