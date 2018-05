Dry shampoo is a travel must. Why? Not only does it instantly add volume to limp locks, it also soaks up excess oil from greasy roots. (Meaning: it'll come to the rescue when you're on the road and don't have time to hit the shower.) This version stands out from the rest, as it's fortified with rice protein and vitamins, and imparts hair with a sultry scent of bergamot, fig, and cedar. It couldn't be easier to use, either: Simply spray and go. $17