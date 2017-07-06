Artistic Monochromatic Pizzas Challenge What a Pizza Can Be

What is pizza? Does it have to be a circle? The Romans would tell you no. Does it have to have tomato sauce? Not if it’s Quattro Formaggi. Does it even have to be edible? All right, now you’re getting into some deep philosophical territory, and I’m starting to feel a little uncomfortable.

The people at the French design studio Black Pizza decided to have a little fun with the concept of what a pizza can be and look like. With the help of chef Julie Basset and photographer Erwan Fichou, they created a series called “Pizza Is the New Black,” where they designed and photographed a series of bizarrely topped, monochromatic pizzas that are truly visually stunning, popping in all sorts of wonderful colors.

An orange-toned pizza is topped with everything from a whole crab still in its shell to salmon to a ping-pong ball. A yellow pizza uses lemon, pineapple and banana before featuring a rubber ducky as its centerpiece. A chocolate pizza looks like downright decadent heaven, except that the brown pie has what appears to be some sort of Rubik’s Cube tossed in the center.

If you truly believe these art pieces qualify as pizzas, then the answer to my final question is: “No, pizzas don’t have to be edible.” 

Check out all of the pizzas below.

[h/t Foodiggity]

Pink Lady

Pink Lady

Coulis + raspberries + French strawberry gum Tagada Pink® + radish + snapdragon flower + Malabar® + nail varnish + pink lipstick + glossy case

Bio

Bio

AB organic certified label + Cactus + rocket + peas + mint + green beans + pea shoots and shiso + cress

White Myst

White Myst

Button mushrooms + Hesperia flower + fennel + coconut + endive leaves + enoki + sesame + sugar + child’s hand

Coin coin

Coin coin

Soy beans + cape gooseberry + lemon + bananas + Mirabelle plum + banana purée + pineapple +  snapdragon flower

Hot Chinese

Hot Chinese

Goji berries + Litchi + Orchid flower + Chilli + Tiger balm + Chopsticks + Dried dates + Goldfish

Acid

Acid

Glitter + Dummy + Smurf® + toothpaste + Dragibus® + small elastic bands + Lindt® chocolates

Pong

Pong

Crab + scallops + salmon sashimi + muscles + pink prawns + salmon eggs + ping-pong ball

Concarneau

Concarneau

Fishing net + hooks + oysters + sardine + black mushroom + muscles + bolts + black pepper

Brown Sugar

Brown Sugar

Chocolate + walnuts and hazelnuts + mini-chocolate cake + star anise + cinnamon + linseeds + coffee beans + Westers Original®

WTF

WTF

Red cabbage + beetroot + blueberries + beetroot shoots + Finger monster

Dark Moon

Dark Moon

Black rice + balsamic cream and jelly +  capelin roe + black mushroom + blueberries + blackberries + coarse-ground black pepper + seaweed

