Artistic Monochromatic Pizzas Challenge What a Pizza Can Be

What is pizza? Does it have to be a circle? The Romans would tell you no. Does it have to have tomato sauce? Not if it’s Quattro Formaggi. Does it even have to be edible? All right, now you’re getting into some deep philosophical territory, and I’m starting to feel a little uncomfortable.

The people at the French design studio Black Pizza decided to have a little fun with the concept of what a pizza can be and look like. With the help of chef Julie Basset and photographer Erwan Fichou, they created a series called “Pizza Is the New Black,” where they designed and photographed a series of bizarrely topped, monochromatic pizzas that are truly visually stunning, popping in all sorts of wonderful colors.

An orange-toned pizza is topped with everything from a whole crab still in its shell to salmon to a ping-pong ball. A yellow pizza uses lemon, pineapple and banana before featuring a rubber ducky as its centerpiece. A chocolate pizza looks like downright decadent heaven, except that the brown pie has what appears to be some sort of Rubik’s Cube tossed in the center.

If you truly believe these art pieces qualify as pizzas, then the answer to my final question is: “No, pizzas don’t have to be edible.”

Check out all of the pizzas below.

[h/t Foodiggity]