Artist Finds the Beauty in Melted Ice Cream

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Some people anguish over a bowl of melted ice cream. Others consider it a delicious, sugary, soupy treat.

Taste aside, artist Michael Massaia has learned to appreciate melted ice cream for its aesthetic beauty. His photo series Transmogrify, currently on exhibition at Gallery 270 in Englewood, New Jersey, proves that even though a melting ice cream sandwich might be a child’s nightmare, the running mix of colors can truly be a thing of beauty to adults.

You can see the colors psychedelically swirl together in a melted Neapolitan ice cream sandwich. Or watch Sonic warp into a blue puddle: Some might find it creepy, but Massaia captures it as a moment of colorful transformation.

It’s enough to make you think that playing with your food as an adult might not be a bad idea. Though don’t be surprised if your friends scoff at you after you proclaim you’ve become an artist and then show them a picture of a melted pint of Häagen Dazs.

[h/t Laughing Squid]

1 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Hello Kitty Ice Cream Bar

2 of 11 © Michael Massaia

SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicle

3 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Spider-Man Bar

4 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Sonic The Hedgehog Bar

5 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Neapolitan Ice Cream Sandwich

6 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Dora The Explorer Ice Cream Bar

7 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Batman Bar

8 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Bugs Bunny Bar

9 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Powerpuff Girls Bar

10 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Strawberry Shortcake Dessert Bar

11 of 11 © Michael Massaia

Orange Creamsicle

