Arak! The Amazing Levantine Spirit is What Your Cocktail is Missing

When the seasons change, your drinks should too. And sometimes that change should be more pronounced than transitioning from summer’s vodka and gin cocktails to the more autumnal bourbon and Scotch. That’s where arak comes in.

A traditional beverage distilled in the Levant, arak has a distinct anise flavor, not so unlike its European cousin, absinthe. It’s most often imbibed by diluting it with water and, like absinthe, that addition causes the spirit to take on a translucent, milky appearance.

The Levantine sip also makes a fine addition to cocktails. Surprisingly, its smack of licorice complements citrus juices and enlivens drinks both warm and cold. Want to give it a shot in your drinks? Get a bottle of your own and put it to work.

This piece originally appeared on Liquor.com.