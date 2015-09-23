America’s Coolest Ghost Towns

Abandoned towns exist all over the world, but there’s something uniquely American, even romantic, about ghost towns. Perhaps it’s because so many sprang up in the 19th-century Old West, when a rush to find gold and other minerals created an old-style economic bubble. When the money or luck ran out, so did the residents, often leaving behind empty houses, saloons, and brothels.

Here is a look at the coolest ghost towns around the country.

This piece originally appeared on Travel+Leisure.