America’s Best Secret National Parks

Step off the seaplane or Park Service-operated ferry onto this splendid 132,000-acre archipelago protruding from the depths of the world’s largest freshwater lake, and you’re on your own in an untamed wilderness of lakes and boreal forest. Well, maybe not entirely on your own—the park is a haven for moose and endangered gray wolves, which circle each other in a fascinating prey-predator dance. Scientists believe moose swam to the island from the mainland at the beginning of the 20th century and, with no predator in sight, quickly began to overrun the archipelago. As the ecosystem teetered on the edge of destruction, Mother Nature found a way to save it in the 1940s, when gray wolves began crossing winter ice bridges to reach the islands’ veritable moose buffet. Vehicles aren’t allowed, and you have to pack in and pack out everything you’ll need to survive. If stomping through foggy, muddy forest isn’t your bag, bring a canoe or kayak on the ferry for miles of paddling along the rocky coastline of some 450 isles. Scuba diving in the frigid waters is also popular; the park protects a variety of shipwrecks in outstanding condition.