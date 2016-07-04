America's Best Fourth of July Fireworks Displays

If the beach (or casino) is calling your name, you’ll want to grab a spot on one of the country’s most famous boardwalks. Their July 3 show, which erupts from two barges, attracts 250,000 visitors. If you happen to miss this event, you’ve got another one in the Marina District that's held on the actual holiday. It’s a two night-for-one deal, just like their hotel rooms. Click here for event info.