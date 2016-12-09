16 Gifts on Amazon That Are Perfect for Neat Freaks

Food & Wine

In our experience there is a lot of overlap between people who are obsessive about their slicing and dicing in the kitchen and those who are obsessive about their dusting and windexing. Neat freaks sometimes get a bad rap, but we love them. Show your appreciation for the adorably annoying neat freak in your life with these tidiness-enhancing Amazon gifts. They may just distract the recipient from color coding his or her holiday sweaters.

1 of 16 © Amazon

Flipfold

Folding shirts is the biggest pain the tush, but stacks of neatly-aligned laundry are more aesthetically pleasing than Victoria's Secret supermodels or untouched snow. The Flipfold may seem like a process (and it is), but it's a completely worthwhile investment for any perfection seeker. $24.99

Advertisement
2 of 16 © Amazon

Dusting Slippers

You say "lazy," we say "genius." You're going to have to walk around your house anyway. Why not kill two birds with one dusting slipper? The fact that they have panda paws is just an added (and amazing) bonus. $9.98

3 of 16 © Amazon

Deep Clean Brushes

A true neat freak knows the importance of cleaning every nook and cranny. This brush duo tackles rust, mildew and any unidentified stain (gross). Just don't mistake it for a toothbrush. $5.99

 

Advertisement
4 of 16 © Amazon

Go Away Doormat

When you'd rather just not have company at all. Who seriously wants to clean up other people's messes? This sends a loud and clear message to anyone wanting to crash your pad. Simply go away. $14.95

Advertisement
5 of 16 © Amazon

Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Lavender Candle

We're not entirely sure if they use angel tears or unicorn whiskers to make it, but Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day is one of the best-smelling candles on the market. You can literally eat two Chipotle burritos, pass gas next to the flame and only smell happiness. $6.64

Advertisement
6 of 16 © Amazon

Underwear Organizer

It's unlikely that your neat freak friend has an underwear drawer resembling a T.J. Maxx discount bin, but this organizer can help take his or her habits to a different level. And that level is borderline crazy. $12.87

Advertisement
7 of 16 © Amazon

Grocery Bag Holder

You always need a grocery bag, but the struggle is real when it comes to storing them in bulk. This holder and dispenser solves the problem of that inevitable under-sink plastic avalanche, all while looking sleek and sexy in stainless steel.  $11.99

Advertisement
8 of 16 © Amazon

Ladybug Table Vacuum

Desktop dust is not cute, but ladybugs are adorable. This portable device will remedy any messy desk embarrasment you may face in the office. Word of advice: you probably shouldn't let yourself get to the point of needing this. $10.99

Advertisement
9 of 16 © Amazon

Key Organizer

We're not entirely sure why anyone would own this many keys, but if you need a place to store the keys to your houses in Malibu and Paris, seven sports cars and diary, this is the organizer for you. $16.98

Advertisement
10 of 16 © Amazon

"I Am Very Busy" Planner

When you're not busy organizing your apartment, you're busy writing things down to better organize your life. Why not let the world know just how busy you are with this "I Am Very Busy" planner? We promise to never disturb you. $24

Advertisement
11 of 16 © Amazon

Label Maker

Everything has its place, including this label maker that will give everything in your home a forever home (or at least a temporary home until you peel off the labels and re-organize to achieve better feng shui). $20

Advertisement
12 of 16 © Amazon

Motorized Tie and Belt Rack

Ties and belts typically get zero love in the closet, but this motorized contraption will have them spinning front and center. It's no Cher Horowitz situation, but close enough. $28.95

Advertisement
13 of 16 © Amazon

Photo Keeper Box

Rather than tossing piles of printed photos into an old shoebox, you can now cherish grandma's 90th birthday party or that time you wore your hair like this with plastic, stackable frames. Keep the memories alive. $8.78

Advertisement
14 of 16 © Amazon

Business Card Mini Filing Cabinet

Business cards may carry the same value as toilet paper lately (#internet), but that doesn't mean you should ditch them and pretend like you'll remember someone's name and contact information. Opt for a quirky and well-structured option as an alternative to accepting the decline of your short term memory. $19.95

Advertisement
15 of 16 © Amazon

Macaron Storage Containers

The most annoying small items to store on a daily basis (headsets, jewelry, coins, Xanax, etc.) don't have many storage options outside of bags and pockets. These macaron-inspired cases are a cute and delicious way to ensure you'll have all your little random things, when you need them. $3.50

Advertisement
16 of 16 © Amazon

Pet Hair Hand Vacuum

We highly doubt your neat friend has a pet, but if they do and are looking for a way to obsessively clean up pesky dog or cat dander, look no further than this hand vacuum. And pretty much look no further ever, because he or she will be using this to clean basically everything for as long as they live (or until it breaks). $69.79

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up