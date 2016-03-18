Amazing Trips You Can Take With the Average Tax Return

With just under one month left before tax day, it’s time to get crackin’—not just on filing your taxes, but figuring out how to spend that precious return.

If last year’s trends are an indication, the average U.S. taxpayer will see an average return of $3,000. For some, that’s a down payment on a new car or money that goes straight into savings. But our friends at Travel + Leisure like to think of it as an annual travel fund.

Here are 8 tax refund trip ideas to book. These deals won’t last forever, and you’ve worked all year to earn this one.

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.