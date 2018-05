In lower SoHo, the stylish, new visual wonderland, 11 Howard features 221-rooms with a hip Scandinavian look – a meld of Danish design and a clean palette with a pop of blush pink. The art savvy will appreciate works by mid-century artist Alexander Calder, Katie Yang and Dan Attoe, and on the side of the building is a mural by local kids who worked under the artist Jeff Koons. Don’t miss Le Coucou, the French restaurant helmed by the revered chef Daniel Rose. And even though a standard room can set you back more than $340 a night, you can feel good knowing that a percentage that money goes to Global Poverty Project.

