Amazing Free Airport Amenities

Food & Wine

With long lines, a laundry list of TSA restrictions, and more frequent flight delays, it's no wonder so many people hate airports. But these nine free airport amenities are so good that you may just find yourself wanting to book another flight, stat.

1 of 9 © Walker and Walker / Getty Images

Take a walk in Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

You don't have to miss your daily workout because of a travel day. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, you can take a two-mile walk along the airport's CLE Health Walk path.

Advertisement
2 of 9 © Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Strike a pose in the yoga room at San Francisco International Airport.

San Francisco-bound yogis, pack your mat. The international airport's terminal 2 offers a 150-square-foot yoga room so that you can perfect your lotus pose for free during your layover. 

3 of 9 © Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Pet therapy dogs at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

If you're stressed out by flying, nothing can take it away more quickly than a fluffy dog ready to lick your face into a frenzied smile. At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, a K9 team is at the ready to offer up their heads for pats and put you at ease. Bonus: their handlers can also help you with your customer service issues for free.

Advertisement
4 of 9 © Frank P Wartenberg / Getty Images

Walk around with your booze at Nashville International Airport.

Turns out, you don't have to fly all the way to New Orleans to enjoy a serious lack of open container laws. Past the security checkpoint of Nashville's airport, you can take your booze with you wherever you go—until you reach your plane, of course.

Advertisement
5 of 9 © Fly_dragonfly / Getty Images

Avail yourself of indoor pet potties at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Controlling when your furry travel companion has to go to the bathroom is about as possible as controlling whether your flight is on time—and before the advent of indoor pet potties, dog owners could find themselves in a sticky situation beyond the security checkpoint. But at John F. Kennedy International Airport, fliers traveling with their pets can use indoor grass areas—complete with red fire hydrants—to take care of business.

Advertisement
6 of 9 © Carlos Dominguez / Getty Images

Assemble your bicycle in Portland International Airport

If you're flying to or from Portland, there's a good chance you're traveling with a bike in tow. So the airport offers bicycle assembly stations, where you can build or take apart your bike with ease. You can also take your bicycle for a ride on the bike path in the airport, or leave it parked in a secure area until you return home. (Just bring you own lock.)

Advertisement
7 of 9 © Mur-Al / Getty Images

Hang out with a therapy pig at San Francisco International Airport

LiLou wears a tutu and painted hooves, has her own Instagram following, and is trained to entertain customers of the San Francisco International Airport with tricks, twirls, and performances on a tiny toy piano. Now that's something we would happily pay to see—but luckily, she brings passengers joy for free. 

Advertisement
8 of 9 © GCShutter / Getty Images

Take in a show at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

This airport is just 10 miles from the live music capital of the world, so it should be no surprise that it built four stages in its east and west concourses where fliers can kick back and catch a show—Monday through Friday—before boarding their planes.

Advertisement
9 of 9 © Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Play Ping-Pong at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

This airport offers up one very fun way to kill the time until takeoff: a free Ping-Pong table near the concourse E entrance.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up