Amazing Free Airport Amenities

With long lines, a laundry list of TSA restrictions, and more frequent flight delays, it's no wonder so many people hate airports. But these nine free airport amenities are so good that you may just find yourself wanting to book another flight, stat.
Advertisement
2 of 9 © Justin Sullivan / Getty Images
Strike a pose in the yoga room at San Francisco International Airport.
Advertisement
4 of 9 © Frank P Wartenberg / Getty Images
Walk around with your booze at Nashville International Airport.
Advertisement
5 of 9 © Fly_dragonfly / Getty Images
Avail yourself of indoor pet potties at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement