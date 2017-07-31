All the Essential Barware You Need At Home

While going out for a perfectly crafted cocktail can be fun, multiple $15 drinks can have an unwanted effect on your wallet. You were going to go on a nice weekend getaway? Sorry, you spent all your disposable income on those happy hour Daiquiris made with hand-squeezed lime juice, organic rum and fancy simple syrup.

Sometimes it’s nice to pay someone to make you a drink. But you should also treat yourself home-style by building up your home-bar arsenal and making that impeccably crafted Daiquiri.

A few of the essentials cost significantly less than those tempting nightly happy hours. Plus, once you’ve mastered the tools, ingredients (start with these) and techniques, all your friends will want to ditch the crowded bars and come to your place.

Ready to kick those plastic Solo cups to the curb? Introducing the the four types of glasses and the six essential tools you need to make just about any cocktail at home.

This article originally appeared on Liquor.com.