Age-Wise Style: 9 Timeless Buys

Instyle.com's Fashion Special Projects Editor, Cindy Weber-Cleary, shares her picks for the perfect wardrobe.

For many years, people have asked me: “What are the items that every woman should own?” I’ve always responded by saying that you can’t generalize. If you don’t know where a woman lives, what she does, how old she is, what her passions are, how much money she has to spend ... you can’t begin to tell her what she should wear. Style is personal. It’s crazy to think that everyone should own the same items of clothing.

This post originally appeared on InStyle.com.