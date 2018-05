What it is: A new modern Indian spot in Alphabet City by way of Melbourne.

The price: $50 chef’s tasting (Note: the whole table must spring for it)

The menu: Chef’s choice of appetizers, curries, naan, rice, and kulfi (ice cream). That can mean anything from goat curry to Punjabi khadi (cauliflower-chickpea fritters) to tandoori-charred rainbow trout.