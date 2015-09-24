Adorable Places to Stay in the U.S. for Less Than $50 a Night

You love a luxurious boutique hotel as much as the next traveling fool (that’s why we’re friends). But the hefty price tag leaves little to no wiggle room in your budget for all the fun times (and funny t-shirts).

That’s why we’ve scoured the depths of Airbnb to bring you the cutest and coziest little places in the U.S. that you can call home for $50 a night or less.

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Los Angeles, California

Crisp, cool and comfortable, this is your $48/night Hollywood home away from home. You know, if your actual home also features high-end linens, a stainless-steel kitchen and a sun-drenched private patio.

Boise, Idaho

Want to pay $50 a night not to see another human for your entire stay? This adorable little cabin is well worth it for the valley views and the two-eggs-per-day allowance from resident chickens. Your own private Idaho, if you will.

Harrisonburg, Virginia

Access to local wineries, Shenandoah National Park, and one of the cutest towns in America. Split this entire grand old Victorian beauty with five friends for only $39 a night (total). It's especially ideal for those who want to check out University of Virginia football culture but avoid the frat-boy fracas.

Asheville, North Carolina

The $50 per night “Tiny House” is a cozy reprieve for those who want to gawk at stunning vistas of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and who don’t mind a lofted bed and goats and alpacas for neighbors.

Lopez Island, Washington

“Sweet yurt in a pastoral meadow” is the description for this almost-a-tent $42/night mini-abode. The amenities are pretty bare bones, but we think it’s worth it to wake up in a literal meadow.

Nashville, Tennessee

Ideal for families, this kid-friendly house ($50 a night for a whopping 3,000 square feet) boasts four bedrooms, a super-modern kitchen and exposed brick, all within walking distance of East Nashville’s best restaurants, cafés and music venues. And we know you’re there for the sweet tunes.

Miami, Flordia

This modern condo sits right in the heart of South Beach (read: play, party, repeat), sleeps six and clocks in at $50 a night. Anyone have a bachelorette party to plan?

Boston, Massachusetts

This super-cute top-floor loft is an easy 15-minute commute to downtown attractions, plus it neighbors Jamaica Plain (considered one of Boston’s coolest new neighborhoods). All for $37 a night. Sold.

Taos, New Mexico

How about a secluded cabin for all seasons? That’s exactly what’s on offer at this $50/night gem, featuring an outdoor fire pit, easy access to the Red River and Rio Grande National Forest (and Wi-Fi, just in case).

