Delicious Acai Recipes That Aren't in Bowls

If you've yet to devour an acai bowl, then that gym locker you reserved in January is probably collecting dust. The health food industry hasn’t shut up about the fiberous and antioxidant-boosting properties of these powerful Brazilian berries, which has made them a staple in many fitness gurus' diets. While we certainly love the endless possibilities of a bowl, there is more to acai than meets the spoon (and it usually comes in the form of dessert!). Check out these alternative recipes incorporating the super fruit in creative and delicious ways.