Delicious Acai Recipes That Aren't in Bowls

Food & Wine

If you've yet to devour an acai bowl, then that gym locker you reserved in January is probably collecting dust. The health food industry hasn’t shut up about the fiberous and antioxidant-boosting properties of these powerful Brazilian berries, which has made them a staple in many fitness gurus' diets. While we certainly love the endless possibilities of a bowl, there is more to acai than meets the spoon (and it usually comes in the form of dessert!). Check out these alternative recipes incorporating the super fruit in creative and delicious ways. 

1 of 6 © Jon Weston-Stanley (HealthyJon)

Acai and Blueberry Cheesecake

Acai and blueberry are essentially BFFs and this dessert highlights them in a way that was too pretty not to include. Plus, the cake is raw and vegan, so that at least removes part of the guilt when you eat most of it in one sitting. Click here for the recipe. 

2 of 6 © Liquor.com

Acai Mojito

A little booze never hurt anyone. Acai's powerful antioxidants team up with blueberry vodka's powerful liquor content to create the Happy Hour drink of your dreams. Click here for the recipe. 

3 of 6 © Organic Burst

Acai Ice Cream

We're not breaking the anti-bowl rule by including this avocado and yogurt-based option. The refreshing and organic ice cream can also be served in a cone. Click here for the recipe.  

4 of 6 © Choosing Chia

Acai Chia Pudding

This is what happens you take something healthy and make it even healthier. Chia seeds provide the perfect crunch to a snack that's very smooth and silky. Click here for the recipe. 

5 of 6 @rachael_attard

Acai Bowl "Cheesecake" Bars

We give these an A+ for creativity. Between the almond granola crust and coconut "cream cheese," we're in awe of these beautiful bars. Click here for the recipe. 

6 of 6 © Sunfood Superfoods

Acai Fudge

They look more like decadent brownies than traditional fudge, but that's not stopping us from gathering ingredients like cacao butter, cacao paste and Yacon syrup to make these tonight. Click here for the recipe. 

