Did you know eating insects could be the next big culinary trend? Not only are they a sustainable food source, they’re packed with protein. On the streets, you’ll find them in big bowls, roasted and salted. Eat them alone like chips, in a taco, or as a topping for guacamole. (TIP: if you’re feeling squeamish, try them in summer, when the grasshoppers are smaller and easier to “manage.”)