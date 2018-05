Douro Valley is best known for port, but the region also produces excellent, well-priced table reds from grapes like Touriga Nacional and Tinta Roriz (that’s the same grape behind Spanish Tempranillo). The most compelling reason to visit Douro, however, is its natural beauty: winding cobblestone roads and rustic mountains speckled with old vineyards and wine estates called quintas.

Where to stay: The Six Senses Douro Valley